20 IPS officers transferred in Telangana in yet another reshuffle

December 19, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a yet another major reshuffle of IPS officers under the newly-formed Congress regime, the State government on Tuesday transferred and posted 20 senior IPS officers.

Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Ravi Gupta is posted as DGP (Coordination), and he continues to hold the full additional charge of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force).

Former DGP Anjani Kumar, who was placed under suspension by the Election Commission of India for poll code violation on December 3, and whose suspension was later lifted, waiting for a posting – is transferred and posted as Chairman, Road Safety Authority.

Another top cop, C.V. Anand, who was Hyderabad City Police Commissioner till October 13, who was transferred and was directed not to be assigned any poll-related duty by the ECI, waiting for a posting – was posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Additional DG (Women Safety, SHE & Bharosa) Shikha Goel will replace Mahesh M. Bhagwat to lead the State Crime Investigation Department. Additional DG Bhagwat who served as CID chief for 11 months, will now head Railways & Road Safety.

According to the order, an officer of the 1994 batch, Soumya Mishra, who had been the Additional DGP (Personnel), is now posted as DG (Prisons & Correctional Services). Her batchmate, Abhilasha Bisht, who had been the Additional DG (Welfare & Sports), is posted as Director of the Dr. RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA). The Academy’s in-charge director till now Additional DG A.R. Srinivas has been transferred and posted as Director, Anti Corruption Bureau.

A deputy director at the TSPA Sharat Chandra Pawar is posted as DCP (Central), Hyderabad City. Former Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Home Guards. DG (Drugs Control Administration) V.B. Kamalasan Reddy is placed in full additional charge of Director, Prohibition & Excise department.

The other senior officers who were transferred and posted are:

MD of Telangana State Police Housing Corporation (TSPHC) Rajiv Ratan is now Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement. IGP (Provisioning & Logistics) M. Ramesh will take the full additional charge as MD, TSPHC.

Additional DGP Anil Kumar, who has been waiting for posting, is transferred and posted as DG, Telangana Special Protection Force. Additional CP (Rachakonda) Tarun Joshi is transferred and posted as IGP, Multi Zone -II, Hyderabad.

S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, a State service officer of the 2004 batch, is posted as Inspector General of Police (Personnel). Officers of the State service 2006 batch have been transferred — K Ramesh Naidu is transferred and posted as DIG (CID), V. Satyanarayana is posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (CAR Headquarters), B. Sumathi is posted as DIG (SIB) Intelligence, and M. Srinivasulu is directed to report in the DGPs office.

