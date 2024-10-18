ADVERTISEMENT

20 Group-I job aspirants detained by Hyderabad police on Thursday

Published - October 18, 2024 10:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkadpally police on Thursday (October 17, 2024) detained 20 government job aspirants from Ashok Nagar area during their protest demanding postponement of Group-I mains examination. Police said that they were detained under preventive arrest.

The aspirants staged a protest at Ashok Nagar at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. “We detained 20 of them at around 5.30 p.m. and took them to the police station in our vans. They were let off later,” said the police.

Misgivings, court cases, short time for preparation add to unrest among Group-I job aspirants in Telangana

On Wednesday night, police detained 18 aspirants for gathering for a late night protest at Ashok Nagar. The aspirants have been demanding postponement of the examination to be conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Telangana High Court on October 15 cleared the way for the exam by dismissing petitions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US