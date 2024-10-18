20 Group-I job aspirants detained by Hyderabad police on Thursday

The Chikkadpally police on Thursday (October 17, 2024) detained 20 government job aspirants from Ashok Nagar area during their protest demanding postponement of Group-I mains examination. Police said that they were detained under preventive arrest.

The aspirants staged a protest at Ashok Nagar at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. “We detained 20 of them at around 5.30 p.m. and took them to the police station in our vans. They were let off later,” said the police.

On Wednesday night, police detained 18 aspirants for gathering for a late night protest at Ashok Nagar. The aspirants have been demanding postponement of the examination to be conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Telangana High Court on October 15 cleared the way for the exam by dismissing petitions.