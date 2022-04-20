20 COVID cases in TS

Telangana recorded 20 COVID cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 7,91,692. While 14,985 samples were tested, the results of 432 were awaited.

The fresh COVID cases include 14 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020, to April 20 of this year, 3.44 crore samples were tested and 7,91,692 were found positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 194 were active cases, 7,87,387 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.