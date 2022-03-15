20 chilli farmers committed suicide in two months in Mahabubabad district: A report

Activist of RSV and HRF make field visit for two days

Some 20 chilli farmers had ended their lives in the last two months in Mahabubabad district alone unable to come out of the debt trap, claims a report. The condition of the families of the farmers who had committed suicide is so pathetic that they do not know what to do and where to go.

These facts came to light during the two day — March 12 and 13 — field visit by a team of activists from Rytu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) and Human Rights Forum (HRF). The team has met families of 12 farmers in Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Dantalapally and Maripeda mandals and interacted with family members.

“Highest number of suicides took place at Mahabubabad and Kesamudram mandals. Three suicides each reported at Nellikuduru and Dornakal mandals whereas one suicide reported from Dantalapally and Maripeda mandals. Here several farmers turned towards commercial crops for the past few years. However the investment for crops like chilli will be around ₹1 lakh per acre in addition to lease amount. Farmers had committed suicide unable to digest the loss of crop due to heavy rains and black thrips,” B. Kondal Reddy, one of the team members who met the farmers, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

It was identified that each of the family with whom the RSV and HRF members interacted have a debt ranging between ₹6 lakh and ₹12 lakh.

The family of Devi Reddy Venkata Reddy alone is having about ₹20 lakh debt accumulated for the past 15 years and the family was never able to come out of the debt trap from the beginning and it has mounted. Venkata Reddy had committed suicide by consuming pesticide. He is survived by his wife and three girl children.

Similar was the case with the family of 25-year-old Naramalla Sampath from Paravathagiri village in Mahabubabad mandal. He took a tractor loan and some land of neighbours was taken on lease. Accumulated losses forced him to take the extreme step to end his life by consuming pesticide. He is survived by his wife and two girl children.

Though all the stories are not the same, but the ending was.

“Government should come forward to settle the private loans of these farmers as one-time settlement. Provide special pension facility to these families. Extend assistance to the families of tenant farmers as well,” said activists of RSV and HRF in an appeal to the State government.