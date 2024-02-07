20 BRS MLAs ready to join Congress: Jagga Reddy

February 07, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that 20 BRS MLAs were ready to join the Congress but the party had adopted a ‘wait and watch’ approach as it wants to focus on governance rather than indulging in politics.

Responding to the claims of BRS leaders that the Congress government would fall soon and K. Chandrasekhar Rao would come back as the Chief Minister, he said that if this “arrogance of BRS leaders continued, those MLAs would join the Congress”. He said that KCR’s family members are really worried and they are creating all the noise to keep the flock together.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that former Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao have information about 20 MLAs wanting to leave their party and were trying to play to the gallery. Those MLAs are stifled for independence and will leave the party soon.

Mr. Jagga Reddy alleged that KTR and Mr. Harish Rao were trying to ‘terrify’ industrialists and business groups with these destabilisation claims. “They want to destroy Telangana as they are unable to come back to power.”

“But the Congress is alert and we know how to pay back to the BRS in its own coin,” he said, adding that the 20 BRS MLAs were just waiting for a signal from Congress.

Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP criticised

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagga Reddy expressed serious concern over YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy’s comments in Parliament that the Congress government in Telangana would fall after the LS elections. “Are you a broker for KCR and BJP?,” he asked seething in anger, and warned that Telangana people would not tolerate YSRCP’s interference in the State.

He also alleged that KCR supported YSRCP in 2019 AP Assembly elections sending election funds to the tune of ₹1,000 crore. KCR and AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy are the same and their boss is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both of them worked on the directions of Mr. Modi.

He recalled how Mr. Vijaysai Reddy touched KCR’s feet when they met at Pragati Bhavan. “I am ashamed that the son and close confidant of a great leader like Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy would stoop to such low levels,” he said.

