2-year-old boy kidnapped in Metpally, rescued, reunited with parents within 16 hours

A two-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped by a bike-borne masked man in Metpally town of Jagtial district late on Tuesday evening, was rescued by the police in less than 16 hours.

Sources said that the boy was standing along with his seven-year-old sister on the roadside near their house in Dubbawada when a bike-borne miscreant approached them.

He gave ₹20 to the boy’s sister and sent her to buy chocolate in a nearby shop. Then he whisked away the boy on his bike. When the girl raised an alarm, her parents rushed to the spot and dialled 100 (emergency response call).

The Metpally police swung into action and deployed special teams to trace the boy as per the instructions of Jagtial Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.

One of the teams tracked down the kidnapper while heading towards Venkatraopet on his bike and rescued the boy around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The police arrested the accused identified as Nagesh. Further investigation is under way to find out the motive behind the kidnapping.