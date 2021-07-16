Telangana

2 workers injured in mine mishap

Two contract workers were injured after a portion of the roof of the Kondapur underground coal mine fell on them in Manuguru mandal on Friday.

The incident occurred when a total of four workers, including two Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) regular employees and two contract workers, were carrying out roof bolting work to strengthen the roof support system in the underground mine at about 11 a.m. on Friday.

A roof rock suddenly collapsed on two contract workers injuring them grievously, sources said.

One of them suffered multiple fractures and other external injuries.

Both the SCCL employees narrowly escaped unhurt.

The two injured contract workers from Madhya Pradesh were shifted to the Singareni main hospital in Kothagudem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 10:05:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/2-workers-injured-in-mine-mishap/article35371886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY