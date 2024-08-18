2 ST students from TGS Model School bag seat in IIIT 

In a remarkable academic achievement, two ST students from Telangana State Model School & Junior College, Maheshwaram, secured admission to IIIT for the academic year 2024-25. Munawath Siddu and Katrawath Shiva, both in their second year Intermediate, will get admission at IIIT Tripura and IIIT Manipur, respectively, based on their performance in the IIT-JEE Advanced examination.

This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as both are first-generation learners hailing from villages within the Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district. Their success serves as an inspiration to many in rural areas.

Principal, TGS Model School, Maheshwaram, Dhananjay, congratulated the students on their exceptional achievement. He commended their dedication and academic excellence, encouraging other students to draw inspiration from their success.