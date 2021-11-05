Two in a family die within months

Remaining yet to get total compensation

V. Kanakaiah was 30 years old. Three months ago, in August, he died of cardiac arrest. He was a resident of Etigaddakishtapur village in Toguta mandal and shifted to the new village constructed with the same name in the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally near Gajwel.

About two acres of their land was taken over by the government for the construction of Mallannasagar, when his father Sailu (50) was alive. The authorities even prepared a cheque for ₹7.5 lakh to hand it over to Sailu. By the time the cheque was ready, Sailu too passed away. Poshavva, wife of Sailu, went to officials to collect the cheque issued in the name of her husband. Before taking it, someone in the village informed the authorities that Sailu passed away. Officials stopped the cheque stating that it needed to be issued in the name of Poshavva as the head of the family died.

“My husband Sailu died as part of our land was taken for canals by the government and compensation was not paid. He died with that stress. My daughter Krishnaveni could not get package though she has crossed 20 years. My son Kanakaiah died with stress like his father. He was survived by wife and two children, three-year-old Shashidhar and one-and-a-half-year-old Nehansh. He was always worried over losing land not getting package. He was also worried about performing marriage of Krishnaveni and future. For some time he had even stopped eating food and his health deteriorated. He was admitted in a hospital and we spent about ₹6 lakh but of no use. We not only lost him but also the money,” Poshavva told The Hindu, tears rolling down her cheek. She says they are living on ration rice.

“Who will come to our rescue? Can we get justice?” asks Ms. Krishnaveni.