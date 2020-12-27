2 more from UK test positive

Whether the coronavirus is a new variant might be known by today

The number of people who had come to Telangana from United Kingdom and tested positive for coronavirus has reached 20, with two more diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday. The two are from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Since December 9, 1,216 people had come to the State from UK.

All samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to know the strain of the virus. Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that they were awaiting the results. Whether the coronavirus in the 20 patients is a new variant might be known by Monday.

The 20 people who tested positive include eight from Medchal-Malkajgiri, four from Hyderabad, two from Jagtial, one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Warangal Urban.

They were admitted in separate wards in different hospitals.

Besides, their immediate contacts were also traced. Till Saturday evening, Health department staff have identified 79 immediate contacts of the 18 patients, who were kept under quarantine and their health condition was monitored. Of the 79 immediate contacts, three have tested positive for coronavirus.

154 yet to be traced

Till Saturday evening, 184 of the 1,216 people who had come from UK were yet to be traced. On Sunday, 30 more were identified.

Officials said that the phone numbers and addresses of the remaining 154 were incorrect. And 92 belong to other States.

Dr. Srinivas has appealed to people who have returned to the State from UK or via UK after December 9 to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119, or send them through Whatsapp on 9154170960. Samples for coronavirus tests would be collected from their home.