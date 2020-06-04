Telangana

₹2 lakh offered to catch Kerala elephant ‘killer’

Hyderabad man announces ₹2 lakh reward for information on miscreants

Disturbed by the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a stock broker and animal lover from Hyderabad has offered a reward of ₹ 2 lakh to anyone who can provide credible information about the ‘killers’.

BT Srinivasan, a resident of RK Puram in Malkajgiri, took to Twitter to announce the cash reward and has also sent letters to Chief Minister and Animal Husbandry Minister of Kerala.

“I want to offer a reward of ₹2 lakh from my personal savings to the person who gives information about the miscreants who made a pregnant elephant eat a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant, which died in Kerala’s Malappuram,” he Tweeted.

Speaking to The Hindu, the 55-year-old, who is also general secretary for United Federation of Resident Welfare Association, Greater Hyderabad, said that it is a heart-wrenching incident.

“It is a horrible incident and I was more disturbed after seeing the photographers of the foetus. To bring more pressure on the government concerned in identifying and nabbing the culprits, I have announced the cash reward,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas said that he will personally meet the Kerala Chief Minister and transfer the money to their official account and request them to give the cash reward to the ‘informer’ only after the culprits are punished by the court of law.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 8:36:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/2-lakh-offered-to-catch-kerala-elephant-killer/article31750255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY