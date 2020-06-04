₹2 lakh offered to catch Kerala elephant ‘killer’

Disturbed by the horrific killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a stock broker and animal lover from Hyderabad has offered a reward of ₹ 2 lakh to anyone who can provide credible information about the ‘killers’.

BT Srinivasan, a resident of RK Puram in Malkajgiri, took to Twitter to announce the cash reward and has also sent letters to Chief Minister and Animal Husbandry Minister of Kerala.

“I want to offer a reward of ₹2 lakh from my personal savings to the person who gives information about the miscreants who made a pregnant elephant eat a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant, which died in Kerala’s Malappuram,” he Tweeted.

Speaking to The Hindu, the 55-year-old, who is also general secretary for United Federation of Resident Welfare Association, Greater Hyderabad, said that it is a heart-wrenching incident.

“It is a horrible incident and I was more disturbed after seeing the photographers of the foetus. To bring more pressure on the government concerned in identifying and nabbing the culprits, I have announced the cash reward,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas said that he will personally meet the Kerala Chief Minister and transfer the money to their official account and request them to give the cash reward to the ‘informer’ only after the culprits are punished by the court of law.