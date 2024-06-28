₹2 lakh farm loan waiver to be implemented ahead of August deadline

Driven by the pro-farmer vision of ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, the Congress government will implement ₹2 lakh loan waiver for farmers ahead of the August deadline, said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Our people’s government disbursed Rythu Bandhu (investment support scheme) funds of ₹7,500 crore to farmers and it is testament to the Congress government’s commitment to fulfil its promises, Mr. Vikramarka said, taking a dig at the Opposition parties over what he called their ‘false propaganda’ against the Congress government on farm loan waiver. The Deputy Chief Minister, along with ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, laid foundation stones for “Water Supply Improvement Scheme” for Kothagudem municipality under AMRUT 2.0 grants and various other development works worth around ₹130 crore in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting presided over by Kothagudem MLA and the CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao in the coal town, the Deputy Chief Minister said we will prove our commitment by implementing the assured ₹2 lakh loan waiver 100%, earlier than the August deadline in spite of constraints. Those at the helm in the previous BRS government squandered public money and pushed the State into ₹7 lakh crore debt burden in the last 10 years, he charged.

The Congress government will spend public money with fiscal prudence and accountability for public good, Mr Vikramarka, also the Minister for Finance and Energy, asserted. He said the views of all stakeholders will be elicited on implementation of Rythu Bharosa scheme. The guidelines for the scheme will be formulated and tabled in the State Assembly for discussion. A Government Order will be issued for effective implementation of the scheme for the benefit of farmers, he added. He alleged that the previous BRS government had spent a whopping ₹42,000 crore in the name of Mission Bhagiratha and made tall claims on supply of piped drinking water to every household in the State.

But in reality, there are several villages and residential localities that are still unconnected to piped water supply in the State. Where has the huge sum of money gone, he asked. Mr. Vikramarka reiterated his charge that the previous BRS regime failed to provide water to even one acre in spite of spending a huge sum of about ₹8,000 crore on the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP). The Congress government has initiated appropriate measures to complete the pending irrigation projects after a thorough assessment of their status, he said, adding that ₹72 crore had been released for Enkur link canal and also for the trial run of the pumps of the SRLIP. This has paved the way for the successful trial run of the pump house-I of the SRLIP at BG Kothuru village in Aswapuram mandal on Wednesday midnight, he said, exuding confidence that the SRLIP would be completed expeditiously. He assured to take up the proposals for setting up an IT tower in Kothagudem and merge the Kothagudem and Palvancha municipalities to form a municipal corporation with the ministers concerned.