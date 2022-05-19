2 killed in hit-and-run on NH 44

In a hit-and-run case, two persons were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Nagpur-Hyderabad NH 44 at Neradigonda village in Adilabad district on Wednesday night.

The victims, Rathoda Subash (40) and Jadav Kishan (62), from Sunkidi village of Sirikonda mandal were going towards Ichoda from Neradigonda when the accident took place around 10 p.m.

A case was registered and police are analysing the video footage of CCTV cameras along the highway to identify the vehicle and nab the accused driver.