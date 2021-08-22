2 ITDA employees suspended

Collector makes surprise visit to ITDA office

Two employees of the sub-divisional mobile magistrate office at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) headquarters in Bhadrachalam were placed under suspension on charges of gross negligence in discharge of their designated duties.

Collector D. Anudeep on Saturday suspended Senior Assistant Rasheed and Record Assistant Sk. Waheed for alleged dereliction of duties during a surprise inspection of the office at the ITDA headquarters in the temple town, official sources said.

The surprise inspection was conducted following a slew of complaints from aggrieved persons against the staff members, including the head of the office.

The Collector inspected the attendance records, office files and court records.

He reportedly found several lapses including absenteeism and gross dereliction of duties on the part of some of the staff members concerned.

The Collector inquired about the attendance details of the sub-divisional magistrate concerned and recorded the statement of the record assistant for appropriate action, sources said.