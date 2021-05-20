2 chilli thieves held

The Tirumalayapalem police on Thursday arrested two members of a gang that was allegedly involved in stealing harvested chilli crop of farmers in the mandal amid lockdown.

According to sources, the gang had allegedly stolen huge stocks of harvested chilli lying in the open yards in various villages, including Kakaravai, Patvarigudem and Chandruthanda in the last couple of days.

The two members identified as V Ravi, 32, and Naresh, 23, of Mahabubabad district, were held during a vehicle checking drive at Kokkireni crossroads on Thursday afternoon.

An autorickshaw trolley and ₹3.10 lakh cash were seized.

The arrested members of the gang used to conduct a recce of the open yards in the villages during the day and steal the chilli crop in the night. They allegedly sold the stolen crop in the market in neighbouring Mahabubabad district.