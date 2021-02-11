2 burglars nabbed in bank loot bid, one escapes

Burglars made a vain bid to rob the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank at Shivampet branch in Sangareddy district in the wee hours of Wednesday.
They entered the bank by breaking open one of the windows and damaged the CCTV cameras on the premises to ensure that they were not recorded.
Pulkal sub-inspector Banda Nagalaxmi said that around 4 a.m., three offenders — Shiva, Narsimhulu and Suresh — managed to get into the bank. When locals noticed suspicious movements from inside the bank, they rushed to the spot and alerted police.
“While Shiva managed to escape, Narsimhulu was caught by locals, and Suresh was nabbed by the police inside the bank,” she said.
The burglars, all residents of Kandi, made a recce of the premises before committing the offence, Ms. Nagalaxmi said, and added that fugitive Shiva was the kingpin. “Teams are formed to nab him,” she said.
