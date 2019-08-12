2 boys drown, festivities turn sour for two families

Two boys of separate families met a tragic end when they drowned in a water-filled abandoned quarry pit near YSR Nagar here on Monday evening, plunging their impoverished families into grief, amid Bakrid celebrations.

Went there to play

Sk Nagul Meera (11) and Sk Munna (9), of YSR Nagar Colony in Khammam urban mandal had gone near the abandoned dolomite quarry pit in the vicinity of their colony after taking part in the Bakrid celebrations late in the afternoon.

While playing close to the quarry brimming with water, they fell and drowned, sources added.

The incident site presented poignant scenes as the grief-stricken family members of the deceased cried inconsolably over the tragic death of their loved ones on the festival day.

The Khammam urban police retrieved the bodies of the duo and shifted them to the mortuary at the District Headquarters Hospital here on Monday night.

A section of the distraught residents of the YSR Nagar colony blamed the “apathy” of the quarry management concerned for allegedly leaving the abandoned pit uncovered leading to the tragedy.