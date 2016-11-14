2 booked for circulating photocopy of Rs. 2000 note in Telangana

Two youths were booked on charge of circulating photocopy of the new Rs 2,000 note in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said today.
According to Mahabubabad Rural Circle Inspector Krishna Reddy, a youth, who was running a colour photocopy centre in Kuravi mandal of the district, took around four copies of the new Rs 2,000 notes. He gave a photocopy to one Pradip asking him to exchange the same or purchase something with it in the market.
“As per preliminary investigation, the youth who was running the photocopy centre allegedly told Pradip that they can earn easy money by exchanging the copies of the new Rs 2,000 notes,” the Inspector said.
Accordingly, Pradip yesterday took his relative’s bike and went to a petrol bunk and filled petrol worth Rs 500 and gave the colour copy of the new Rs 2,000 note.
The staff of the bunk raised suspicion and informed the police.
Based on a complaint filed by the petrol bunk staff, a case was booked against Pradip and the photocopy centre owner under sections 420 (cheating) and 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), Reddy told PTI.
The police officer said they were questioning Pradip and also launched a hunt to nab the photocopy centre owner, who was absconding.
Further investigations were on, police added.
