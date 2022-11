November 30, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Double bedroom houses constructed for the poor at Fasalwadi in the outskirts of the district headquarters were handed over to beneficiaries here on Wednesday.

Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Manjusree Jaipal Reddy, Handlooms Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar and Collector A. Sharath handed over the keys to 450 beneficiaries at a grand programme held at the housing complex premises.

Ms. Manjusree said that the government was committed to the welfare of the poor.