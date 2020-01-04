1st phase reservation of wards for municipal polls over

The State government on Saturday released the outcome of the first phase process of reservation of wards and divisions in the municipal elections on January 22.

It involved fixing the number of wards and divisions in a municipality or corporation category-wise. The next phase of identifying wards and divisions with reserved categories or leaving them to the general category will be completed on Sunday. The reservation of post of municipal chairperson and mayor will also be completed on Sunday, Director of Municipal Administration T.K. Sreedevi said.

In the first phase on Saturday, reservation for SCs and STs was done on the basis of 2011 Census. After fixing their reservation, quota for BCs was determined within an overall ceiling of 50 per cent. Where the population of STs in any district was less than one per cent, one ward or division in a municipality or corporation was allotted to STs.

Fifty per cent seats were allotted to women in all categories. This apart, women (general) and unreserved categories were also finalised. The process involved 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities and 385 divisions in 10 corporations.

The biggest municipalities in terms of number of wards were Adilabad and Kamareddy, both of which had 49 wards. Among corporations, Karimnagar was the biggest with 60 divisions.

Three wards were reserved for STs, six for SCs, 15 for BCs, 13 for women (general) and 12 unreserved in Adilabad. In Kamareddy, the reservation was : one for STs, four for SCs, 19 for BCs, 13 for women (general) and 12 unreserved.

There was only one division for STs, six for SCs, 23 for BCs, 16 women (general) and 14 unreserved in Karimnagar municipal corporation.