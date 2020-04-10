First positive case in Vemulawada

Telangana heaved a sigh of relief with the number of COVID-19 cases showing a steep dip on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla district administration sounded high alert following the detection of the first COVID-19 positive case in the Vemulawada temple town. Four Delhi-returnees who were on quarantine from March 31 had initially tested negative for the virus. However, tests conducted on Thursday found that one was COVID-positive without any symptoms. The authorities shifted him to Gandhi Hospital early on Friday.

The district authorities have sounded high alert and opened a 24x7 control room at the Vemulawada municipal office. They have opened four check-posts at all the entry points into the district at Jillela, Peddamma stage, Venkatraopalli and Rudrangi with the deployment of police and revenue officials to check intrusion of others into the district. No vehicles except for the vehicles transporting essential commodities would be allowed into the district from the check post.

Nirmal authorities on Friday collected as many as 106 samples of blood of the primary contacts of the 15 persons who tested COVID-positive in the district. The samples were sent to Hyderabad for tests, according to an official release.

Another 800 primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive cases have been identified in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Medical personnel have so far collected samples of 225 persons. ASHA activists are conducting tests of those persons who are in home quarantine, twice a day. With as many as 57 positive cases recorded - highest in the State after Hyderabad - a high alert has been sounded and lockdown conditions are strictly being monitored by civil and police authorities in Nizamabad.

(With inputs from our Correspondents in Karimnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad)