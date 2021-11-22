Telangana

₹ 1crore unaccounted cash seized

Narsingi police on Monday evening seized unaccounted amount of ₹ 1 crore from the possession of three persons travelling in an SUV.

“They were carrying the money to make a transaction with the hacker, (Zero Money) who in turn will hack the unclaimed bank accounts and transfer the amount from the unclaimed account to the customers account, by believing that they will get ₹ 2 crore transferred to their personal account,” in-charge DCP (Madhapur zone) M Venkateswarlu said. The accused persons were illegally carrying unaccountable money for the above transaction, he said.

The accused along with the seized amount would be handed over to Income Tax Department on Tuesday for further probe.


