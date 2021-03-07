19,884 senior citizens take jab

HYDERABAD

07 March 2021 00:16 IST

The number of senior citizens who took the COVID-19 vaccine continued to be higher than those who are between 45-59 years with co-morbidities. On Saturday, 19,884 people who are 60 years and above took the jab, and only 4,971 from the other age group took the vaccine.

Besides them, Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLW) were given the first and second doses. While 2,034 HCWs and FLWs took the first dose, 10,772 took the second dose on Saturday. From January 16 to March 6, a total of 5,73,113 people in the State were vaccinated.

