TelanganaHYDERABAD 31 January 2021 00:04 IST
Comments
1,986 more HCWs in private facilities take COVID shots
Updated: 31 January 2021 00:04 IST
Only 49.4% of target met on Saturday; four AEFI cases noted
Health department staff administered COVID-19 vaccine to 1,986 Healthcare Workers (HCW) in the private sector on Saturday. The immunisation drive was conducted across 10 districts.
Though the target was 4,021 HCWs, 49.4% of beneficiaries turned up to take the vaccine. Four vaccine recipients suffered minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), but their condition was stable.
From January 16 to 30, a little over 1.68 lakh HCWs have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive would resume on February 3 as Pulse Polio programme would be conducted from January 31 to February 2.
More In Telangana
Read more...