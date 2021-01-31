1,986 more HCWs in private facilities take COVID shots

Only 49.4% of target met on Saturday; four AEFI cases noted

Health department staff administered COVID-19 vaccine to 1,986 Healthcare Workers (HCW) in the private sector on Saturday. The immunisation drive was conducted across 10 districts.

Though the target was 4,021 HCWs, 49.4% of beneficiaries turned up to take the vaccine. Four vaccine recipients suffered minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), but their condition was stable.

From January 16 to 30, a little over 1.68 lakh HCWs have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive would resume on February 3 as Pulse Polio programme would be conducted from January 31 to February 2.