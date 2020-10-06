1,983 test positive for COVID, 10 die in TS

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 22:57 IST

State’s active cases stand at 26,664; death toll up to 1,181

Telangana recorded 1,983 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 2,02,594. While 50,598 people underwent tests for coronavirus, results of 858 are awaited. Ten more COVID-19 patients died on October 5.

The new 1,983 cases include 292 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 187 from Rangareddy, 145 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 117 from Khammam, 109 from Karimnagar, 105 from Nalgonda, and 85 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

From March 2 to October 5, a total of 32,92,195 samples have been tested and 2,02,594 have been found to be positive for coronavirus. The total includes 26,644 active cases, 1,74,769 recoveries and 1,181 fatalities.

Advertising

Advertising

In the 62 State government hospitals, 4,591 oxygen beds, and 934 ICU beds with mechanical ventilator were available as on Monday. And in case of the 231 private hospitals, 2,581 oxygen beds and 2,110 ICU beds with mechanical ventilator were vacant.