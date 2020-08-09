1,982 new cases in TS even as it inches towards 80K mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana is inching close to 80,000 as 1,982 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total to 79,495. The toll reached 627 as 12 more COVID-19 patients died.
The new 1,982 cases includes 463 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 141 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 139 from Rangareddy, 96 from Karimnagar, 93 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 71 each from Pedapalli and Warangal Urban. The cases are steadily increasing in a few more districts. The total 79,495 cases include 22,869 active cases, of whom 55,999 recovered and 627 died. On Saturday, 22,925 tests were conducted and results of 1,509 are awaited. Put together, 61,3231 tests were conducted till August 8.
In case of beds, 3,154 oxygen beds and 889 ICU beds were available at 56 government hospitals on Saturday, and 910 oxygen beds and 495 ICU beds in private hospitals.
Officials from the State Health department said that if anyone wants to lodge complaints against issues at private hospitals or laboratories, they can send them to Whatsapp number 9154170960, or dial 104. Though complaints were lodged over Whatsapp number, people said that they did not receive any response. They have also demanded refund from the hospitals which charged in excess.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath