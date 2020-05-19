194 AEO posts to be filled up on war-footing

In tune with its plans to implement the concept of crop colonies and regulated farming from the coming crop season, the State government has decided to fill 194 vacancies of agriculture extension officer posts (Grade-II) on outsourcing basis.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, of the 2,638 Grade-I and II posts of AEOs 2,444 are working and it has been decided to fill the remaining 194 posts of Grade-II in the outsourcing basis so that there were no gaps in monitoring and supervision of the crop colonies and regulated farming implementation. The posts were being filled on outsourcing basis keeping in view the delays that would occur in filling them on regular basis. The outsourced AEOs would continue till the filling of posts on regular basis.

The Minister stated that the State Government, after formation of Telangana had appointed 2,167 AEOs initially and 114 later after reorganisation of mandals, when several new mandals were carved out. The AEOs would guide the farmers in every aspect from preparatory cultivation to harvesting and sale of the produce.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated on Monday that the cultivable land had already been divided into 2,604 clusters in the State. The orders to fill vacant AEOs’ posts were issued by Agriculture Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, the Grade-II AEOs being taken on outsourcing basis would get a monthly salary of ₹17,500. Those having qualification of B.Sc (Agri), Agricultural Engineering and Diploma in Agricultural Engineers were eligible to apply for the posts to be filled following the rule of reservation, erstwhile combined district-wise.

Citing an example, the official stated that of the 26 AEO vacancies in combined Mahabubnagar district 10 would be filled with B.Sc (Agri) graduates, 3 with Agricultural Engineering degree holders and 13 with Diploma in Agricultural Engineering certificate. Of the 26, 4 would be deployed in reorganised Mahabubnagar, 3 in Wanaparthy, 1 in Nagarkurnool, 11 in Gadwal and 7 in Narayanpet. Interviews for the posts would be held at Mahabubnagar on May 20.

The erstwhile combined district-wise vacancies are — 25 in Adilabad, 10 in Karimnagar, 21 in Warangal, 20 in Khammam, 15 in Nizamabad, 26 in Medak, 22 in Nalgonda and 29 in Rangareddy. The selection process would be handled by erstwhile districts and only the candidates belonging to the erstwhile district and in the age group of 18-34 years would be selected for the posts. The age relaxation to SC, ST and BC candidates would 5 years, 3 years to ex-servicemen and 10 years to physically challenged persons.