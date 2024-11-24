193 men caught driving drunk by Cyberabad traffic police

A weekend campaign against drunk driving, conducted on November 23, led to the apprehension of 193 individuals across Cyberabad. The enforcement drive resulted in the seizure of 160 two-wheelers, 6 three-wheelers and 27 four-wheelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the crackdown, 19 of the offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to an alarming 550 mg/100 ml, significantly above permissible limits. All offenders have been booked and will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

Data by the Cyberabad police showed that Miyapur Traffic Police Station (21) and Shamshabad Traffic Police Station (21) registered the highest number of cases. Alwal Traffic Police Station (18) followed closely, while Rajendra Nagar Traffic Police Station (16) and Medchal Traffic Police Station (16) also reported significant numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breakdown showed that age-wise, the majority of offenders (79 cases) were between 31–40 years, followed by 62 cases in the 21–30 age group, while no case was recorded among individuals under 18. Gender-wise, all 193 offenders were male.

Authorities have issued a stern warning, particularly to those caught driving under the influence and causing accidents that result in fatalities. Such individuals will face prosecution under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a hefty fine.

The Cyberabad police emphasised that driving under the influence of alcohol poses a severe risk to all road users.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.