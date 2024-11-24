 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

193 men caught driving drunk by Cyberabad traffic police

Published - November 24, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A weekend campaign against drunk driving, conducted on November 23, led to the apprehension of 193 individuals across Cyberabad. The enforcement drive resulted in the seizure of 160 two-wheelers, 6 three-wheelers and 27 four-wheelers.

During the crackdown, 19 of the offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to an alarming 550 mg/100 ml, significantly above permissible limits. All offenders have been booked and will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

Data by the Cyberabad police showed that Miyapur Traffic Police Station (21) and Shamshabad Traffic Police Station (21) registered the highest number of cases. Alwal Traffic Police Station (18) followed closely, while Rajendra Nagar Traffic Police Station (16) and Medchal Traffic Police Station (16) also reported significant numbers.

The breakdown showed that age-wise, the majority of offenders (79 cases) were between 31–40 years, followed by 62 cases in the 21–30 age group, while no case was recorded among individuals under 18. Gender-wise, all 193 offenders were male.

Authorities have issued a stern warning, particularly to those caught driving under the influence and causing accidents that result in fatalities. Such individuals will face prosecution under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a hefty fine.

The Cyberabad police emphasised that driving under the influence of alcohol poses a severe risk to all road users.

Published - November 24, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.