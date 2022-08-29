192 COVID cases on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana recorded 192 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 834143. While 14320 samples were put to test, results of 601 were awaited. The new 192 infections include 80 from Hyderabad, 16 each from Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2-2020 to August 29 of this year, a total of 3.73 crore samples were put to test and 834143 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases 1924 were active cases, 828108 have recovered, and 4111 people died.