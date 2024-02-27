190 kgs of dry ganja worth ₹1 crore seized in Sangareddy

February 27, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major haul, the Task Force police seized 190 kgs of dry ganja (cannabis), valued approximately ₹1 crore, along with two vehicles, at Pothireddypally Chowrasta in Sangareddy on Monday. They also apprehended five persons in connection with illegal transportation of ganja.

Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said that the Task Force staff during the vehicle inspections at around 12.30 p.m. at Pothireddypally Chowrastha found dry 150 kgs of cannabis in a car (TS 08 GN 0001), while another car (MH 01 AE 0284) was carrying 40 kg of the contraband, totalling 190 kg.

“During the interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the smuggling operation involved the transportation of ganja from Vishakapatnam Agency area to Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raparthi Satish, the owner, and driver of the car (TS08GN0001), confessed to engaging in illegal ganja transportation for the past five years. He was selling the weed in Maharashtra and Karnataka to make a quick buck. He is a resident of ECIL,” the SP said.

Satish, along with Ganesh, intended to sell 150 kg of ganja to individuals identified as Zia and Shabbir in Bidar, the police said. Ahmed Mohammad Alam from Mumbai allegedly planned to sell 40 kg of ganja in Mumbai.

Three other accused involved in this ganja smuggling case have been identified Vajinnam Ganesh alias Chotto, 19, resident of Bidar district, Karnataka, Sachin Yadav, 29, from Mankur in Mumbai, and Muneer Shaikh, 29, from Mahatma Phule Nagar in Mumbai. The SP appreciated Inspectors Sivalingam, Mahesh Goud, SI Sailu, and several other officers for nabbing the ganja peddlers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.