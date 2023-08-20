19 men, disguised as transgenders, held for extortion in Hyderabad

August 20, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad North Zone police arrested 19 people for masquerading as transgenders and committing extortion at various public places.

DCP (North) G. Chandana Deepthi, addressing mediapersons on August 19, said the men, who would dress and behave exactly like transgenders, were found causing nuisance, threatening and extorting money from travellers, shopkeepers and motorists at various traffic junctions.

The 19 persons were held from four police station limits of Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, Marredpally and Gopalapuram. The patrol team brought them to the police stations for questioning when found engaged in such activity at Paradise X Roads, Sweekar Upkar Junction, near Jubilee Bus Station Sangeet X Roads.

Accordingly, they were booked under various Sections of the IPC for extortion, cheating, cheating by personation, public nuisance and wrongful restraint.

After questioning the suspects, they confessed their modus operandi, said Ms. Chandana Deepthi. Police seized several cell phones and about ₹12,000 cash from the accused.

The officer said the accused were sent for medical examination, and an investigation was opened to find more details such as their organisation, the money trail, and if they were involved in other crimes.