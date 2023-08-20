HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

19 men, disguised as transgenders, held for extortion in Hyderabad

DCP (North) said the men, who would dress exactly like transgenders, were threatening and extorting money from travellers, shopkeepers and motorists at various traffic junctions

August 20, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad North Zone police arrested 19 people for masquerading as transgenders and committing extortion at various public places.

DCP (North) G. Chandana Deepthi, addressing mediapersons on August 19, said the men, who would dress and behave exactly like transgenders, were found causing nuisance, threatening and extorting money from travellers, shopkeepers and motorists at various traffic junctions.

The 19 persons were held from four police station limits of Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, Marredpally and Gopalapuram. The patrol team brought them to the police stations for questioning when found engaged in such activity at Paradise X Roads, Sweekar Upkar Junction, near Jubilee Bus Station Sangeet X Roads.

Accordingly, they were booked under various Sections of the IPC for extortion, cheating, cheating by personation, public nuisance and wrongful restraint.

After questioning the suspects, they confessed their modus operandi, said Ms. Chandana Deepthi. Police seized several cell phones and about ₹12,000 cash from the accused.

The officer said the accused were sent for medical examination, and an investigation was opened to find more details such as their organisation, the money trail, and if they were involved in other crimes.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.