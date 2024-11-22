 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

₹1.9 lakh cash in dicky reduced to ashes as electric scooter goes up in flames in Telangana’s Jagtial

Published - November 22, 2024 01:34 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau
Money kept in an electric scooter’s dicky reduced to ashes as the bike went up in flames in Telangana’s Jagtial district. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Money kept in an electric scooter’s dicky reduced to ashes as the bike went up in flames in Telangana’s Jagtial district. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An electric scooter parked in front of a house went up in flames after its battery exploded while being charged at Balapally village in Jagtial district on Thursday (November 21, 2024). No one was injured in the incident.

The battery of the electric scooter of a local farmer suddenly exploded while he was working in his nearby agricultural field. Alerted by his neighbours, the farmer rushed to the spot. His recently purchased electric scooter was completely gutted and ₹1.90 lakh cash kept in the two-wheeler’s dicky was reduced to ashes, sources close to the farmer’s family said.

The entrance door of the farmer’s house was also gutted in the fire accident. The exact cause of the mishap could not be ascertained immediately.

Published - November 22, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.