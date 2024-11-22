₹1.9 lakh cash in dicky reduced to ashes as electric scooter goes up in flames in Telangana’s Jagtial

An electric scooter parked in front of a house went up in flames after its battery exploded while being charged at Balapally village in Jagtial district on Thursday (November 21, 2024). No one was injured in the incident.

The battery of the electric scooter of a local farmer suddenly exploded while he was working in his nearby agricultural field. Alerted by his neighbours, the farmer rushed to the spot. His recently purchased electric scooter was completely gutted and ₹1.90 lakh cash kept in the two-wheeler’s dicky was reduced to ashes, sources close to the farmer’s family said.

The entrance door of the farmer’s house was also gutted in the fire accident. The exact cause of the mishap could not be ascertained immediately.