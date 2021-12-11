188 more test positive in TS

HYDERABAD

11 December 2021 21:08 IST

Telangana recorded 188 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,78,142. While 35,978 samples were examined, results of 4,761 were awaited. One more COVID patient died.

The new cases include 78 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 21 from Hanamkonda, 15 from Karimnagar, and 12 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No case was recorded in nine districts.

From March 2, 2020, to December 11 this year, a total of 2.89 crore samples were tested and 6,78,142 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,891 were active cases, 6,70,246 recovered, and 4,005 people died.

Advertising

Advertising