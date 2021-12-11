Telangana

188 more test positive in TS

Telangana recorded 188 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,78,142. While 35,978 samples were examined, results of 4,761 were awaited. One more COVID patient died.

The new cases include 78 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 21 from Hanamkonda, 15 from Karimnagar, and 12 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No case was recorded in nine districts.

From March 2, 2020, to December 11 this year, a total of 2.89 crore samples were tested and 6,78,142 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,891 were active cases, 6,70,246 recovered, and 4,005 people died.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 9:09:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/188-more-test-positive-in-ts/article37934352.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY