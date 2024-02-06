ADVERTISEMENT

188 complaints received during Prajavani in GHMC

February 06, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose directed officials that the issues brought to light through Prajavani petitions be resolved within a specified duration.

On Monday, a total of 188 applications were received during Prajavani, before the start of which 18 calls were received as part of the phone-in programme. The majority of the complaints pertained to the Town Planning wing, a statement from GHMC informed.

The commissioner warned that a repeat complaint on the same issue would not be tolerated. Each applicant should be given the deadline for resolution in written form, he said. He urged people not to come to the headquarters for issues that can be resolved at the Circle and Zonal level, where Prajavani programme is being conducted. Only in cases where the issue does not get resolved at the circle and zonal level, the applicants may approach the head office.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said measures should be taken for every application to be uploaded online and the message to be sent to the head of the department and the applicant. The officials should be asked to report to Prajavani programme with the report on resolution of the complaints received during the previous Prajavani, she said.

