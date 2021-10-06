187 more test COVID positive

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021 21:03 IST

Telangana recorded 187 COVID cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,67,158. While 39,161 samples were tested, results of 1,545 were awaited, and one more COVID patient died.

The new cases include 62 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 18 from Karimnagar, 12 from Nalgonda, and 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No infection was detected in seven districts including Nirmal, Narayanpet.

From March 2, 2020 to October 6 this year, a total of 2.66 crore samples were tested and 6,67,158 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total, 4,406 were active cases, 6,58,827 recovered, and 3,925 died.

Advertising

Advertising