Telangana

187 more test COVID positive

Telangana recorded 187 COVID cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,67,158. While 39,161 samples were tested, results of 1,545 were awaited, and one more COVID patient died.

The new cases include 62 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 18 from Karimnagar, 12 from Nalgonda, and 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No infection was detected in seven districts including Nirmal, Narayanpet.

From March 2, 2020 to October 6 this year, a total of 2.66 crore samples were tested and 6,67,158 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total, 4,406 were active cases, 6,58,827 recovered, and 3,925 died.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 9:04:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/187-more-test-covid-positive/article36864208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY