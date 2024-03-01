$186,000 Qualcomm grant for Edge AI research at IIIT-H

March 01, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has received $186,000 grant funding from Qualcomm Technologies Inc. for use over next three years towards research in the field of Edge AI and development of AI models as well as for an Edge AI Research Lab.

The lab will work on developing Edge AI use cases on Qualcomm platforms for which the company will offer its Qualcomm Innovators Development Kit (QIDK) along with technical and knowledge support and mentorship to the research team led by professor Ramesh Loganathan, IIITH said in a release on Friday.

“Qualcomm and IIITH share the vision of a future where India is at the forefront of AI innovation, fuelled by creativity, collaboration and pursuit of excellence. Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a three-year journey of collaboration, research, and innovation for advancing Edge AI technologies,” Senior V-P of Qualcomm Leendert van Doorn said, inaugurating the Qualcomm Edge AI Research lab at IIITH campus.

Some of the potential technology collaboration areas at Edge AI lab include computer vision, graphics - image processing, computer graphics and ML generation; Edge computing, VLSI and embedded systems and 5G and platform machine learning.

“IIITH has long been associated with Qualcomm on multiple areas since its inception. This lab is yet another in this series and will help take our existing strengths in the Edge AI areas to new heights,” said C.V.Jawahar, Dean R&D.

Qualcomm’s said it is the latest among ongoing initiatives to strengthen the research and development ecosystem in India.

