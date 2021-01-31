Telangana

186 new virus cases in TS

Telangana recorded 186 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,94,306. While 33,088 people were examined, results of 902 were awaited. The death toll stands at 1,598 with two more patients succumbing to the virus.

The new 186 cases include 34 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 12 from Rangareddy and 11 from Karimnagar. No case was detected in Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal, and while there was just one positive case in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

So far, 78,23,989 people have been through tests. Of the total cases, 2,354 are active while 2,90,354 have recovered.

