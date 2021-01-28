186 fresh COVID cases in Telangana, one dies

Telangana State reported 186 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total to nearly 2.94 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,594.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri with 15 and 12 respectively, the government health bulletin said on Thursday, based on details as of 8 p.m. on January 27.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 2,93,923 while recoveries were at 2,89,631.

As many as 2,698 patients are under treatment and 31,119 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 77.59 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.08 lakh, the health bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.54%, while it was 1.4% at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.53%, while it was 96.9% in the country.