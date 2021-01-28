186 fresh COVID cases in Telangana, one dies

Telangana State reported 186 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total to nearly 2.94 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,594.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri with 15 and 12 respectively, the government health bulletin said on Thursday, based on details as of 8 p.m. on January 27.
The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 2,93,923 while recoveries were at 2,89,631.
As many as 2,698 patients are under treatment and 31,119 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Cumulatively, over 77.59 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.08 lakh, the health bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the State was 0.54%, while it was 1.4% at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.53%, while it was 96.9% in the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath