1850 cases report positive in a day in TS

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 22,312 as 1,850 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. This is the second highest number of cases recorded in a day. The highest of 1892 was reported on Friday. Five more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 288.

The new 1,850 cases includes 1,572 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 92 from Rangareddy district, 53 from Medchal district and 31 from Warangal Urban district.

Highest positivity rate

The cumulative Test Positivity Rate (TPR) — percentage of samples which test positive — in the State is 20.1%. This is the highest when compared to other States in the country.

The Positivity Rate has been on an upward trajectory after the State government decided to conduct more tests from June 15. While 43,180 tests were conducted from March 2 to June 15 (105 days), a total of 67,365 tests were conducted from June 16 to July 4 (19 days). Till date, 1,10,545 tests have been conducted.

The number of tests will increase as at least four more private labs in Hyderabad were permitted to conduct tests. Besides, the State government too is ramping up testing capacity. So the Positivity Rate is likely to increase further.

A total of 22,312 cases were detected in the State till date making it the seventh highest across the country. Of the total, 10,487 are active cases, 11,537 were discharged and 288 patients have died.