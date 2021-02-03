Telangana

185 new COVID cases in TS

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally has reached 2,94,924 with 185 new cases being detected on Tuesday. Two more patients died, taking the toll to 1,604.

On Tuesday, 40,203 people were examined and results of 1,630 were awaited.

The new cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 13 from Rangareddy, 12 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 10 from Karimnagar. No case was detected in Narayanpet or Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

So far, a total of 79,55,308 people have been tested for the presence of novel coronavirus. There are currently 2,008 active cases with 2,91,312 already having recovered from the infectious disease.

