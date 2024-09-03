GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18 substations damaged in rains, says CMD of Telangana Discom

Restoration work on to replace over 2,400 damaged poles, 21 DTRs

Updated - September 03, 2024 12:56 am IST

Published - September 03, 2024 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Power utility staff removing tree branches from distribution cables at Gaddi Annaram in Hyderabad.

Power utility staff removing tree branches from distribution cables at Gaddi Annaram in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD

Chairman and managing director (CMD) of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui on Monday asked field engineers and staff to speed up the restoration work as the Discom has suffered heavy infrastructure damage during the rain and winds in the past three days.

In a teleconference with district/circle chief engineers and superintending engineers about the power supply situation, the CMD was briefed about trees, branches and other objects falling on power lines and the damage to a large number of electric poles.

They explained that tree branches were being removed and the damaged poles getting replaced. Field staff and officers were attending to the restoration works, regardless of the heavy rain and floods for the last three days.

Suryapet district has suffered heavy damage due to the rain as over 1,200 poles and four substations were damaged. In the Discom limits, 2,417 poles, 21 distribution transformers and 18 substations were damaged in the rain and floods. Of them, 412 poles and 13 distribution transformers were damaged in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, and there was the possibility of further damage.

As the threat of heavy rain still persists, the officials and staff should not leave their headquarters; they should attend to power supply disruptions, the CMD said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.