18 substations damaged in rains, says CMD of Telangana Discom

HYDERABAD

Chairman and managing director (CMD) of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui on Monday asked field engineers and staff to speed up the restoration work as the Discom has suffered heavy infrastructure damage during the rain and winds in the past three days.

In a teleconference with district/circle chief engineers and superintending engineers about the power supply situation, the CMD was briefed about trees, branches and other objects falling on power lines and the damage to a large number of electric poles.

They explained that tree branches were being removed and the damaged poles getting replaced. Field staff and officers were attending to the restoration works, regardless of the heavy rain and floods for the last three days.

Suryapet district has suffered heavy damage due to the rain as over 1,200 poles and four substations were damaged. In the Discom limits, 2,417 poles, 21 distribution transformers and 18 substations were damaged in the rain and floods. Of them, 412 poles and 13 distribution transformers were damaged in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, and there was the possibility of further damage.

As the threat of heavy rain still persists, the officials and staff should not leave their headquarters; they should attend to power supply disruptions, the CMD said.