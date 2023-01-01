HamberMenu
18 sarpanches withdraw resignation

January 01, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The 18 BRS sarpanches from Wankhidi mandal of Asifabad district withdrew their resignation after the intervention of party MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa and Zilla Parishad chairperson of Asifabad Kova Laxmi.

The sarpanches said that they were assured of funds for gram panchayats by the MLAs. Meanwhile, a dozen MLAs of BRS in Basheerabad mandal of Vikarabad district staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate at Vikarabad on Sunday.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao urged sarpanches to understand the obstacles set up by the Centre in releasing funds. He said that the Centre had stopped ₹1,100 crore for panchayats.

