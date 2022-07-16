18-plus citizens queue up for free COVID booster shot in Telangana

Beneficiaries arriving at a government health centre in Secunderabad to get COVID booster shots as part of a 75-day free vaccination drive that began on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

July 16, 2022 00:16 IST

75-day free vaccination drive begins in Telangana

The State government on Friday started administering free booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people aged above 18 years who have completed six months since their second dose.

Until Friday, the government allowed free booster doses for only those above 60 years of age in State-run hospitals, while private hospitals had started giving the third dose to 18-plus citizens from April 10.

This free booster dose vaccination programme will be held for a period of 75 days. With a new variant of COVID-19 making its presence felt, the Telangana government recently requested the Centre to supply the booster dose for all above 18 years who have completed both doses.

After getting approval from the Centre, the State ordered 20 lakh doses and used the Covishield and Covaxin doses in stock. Further, with a view to ensure easy access to free doses, kiosk vaccine shot dispensation centres have been put up at all government hospitals, primary health centres, major bus stations, railway stations, and other public places. The State government had also decided to set up vaccine centres at junior, degree and engineering colleges and universities. However, the educational institutions were closed till Saturday due to heavy rains. The vaccination drive will be carried out at the educational institutions from Monday.

“The response was overwhelming. The drive started at 10.30 a.m. and was supposed to continue till 6 p.m., but due to huge response, the health officials decided to extend the time till 8 p.m.,” Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in-charge Sudha Omkar said. She said that some TSRTC employees, who had not taken the dose earlier, got the booster shot on Friday.

Similar was the situation at Jubilee Bus station, railway stations, and all government hospitals. Health officials said the vaccination will be carried out on request by industries, factories, offices, housing societies and other places.