18 new circles formed in Commercial Taxes dept

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 19:15 IST

Government reorganises department by creating new posts and new circles

The State government has decided to reorganize the Commercial Taxes Department to enable it to function more effectively.

It has announced creation of 161 posts in different categories and constitution of 18 new circles of commercial taxes under the control of the Commissioner. The development follows a request made by the Commercial Taxes Commissioner for sanctioning of the new posts duly suppressing equal number of posts in the lower categories on administrative grounds.

Accordingly, three new posts of joint commissioners (commercial taxes), six deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners (10), commercial tax officers (CTOs) (18), deputy CTO (59) and assistant CTO (65) have been created. The government has also announced the constitution of 18 new circles — 15 within the GHMC jurisdiction and one each in Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Mulugu — as part of the reorganization.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the orders issued on Tuesday that the government had suppressed certain posts — junior stenos (37), typists (30), record assistants (35), senior drivers (6) and drivers (53) on administrative grounds. The Commercial Taxes Commissioner had been asked to notify the tax persons to their respective jurisdiction.

The State Tax Employees’ Association had extended its heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the Chief Secretary for the initiative. The cadre strength of the department would increase with the creation of new posts. This would in turn result in generation of additional revenue because of having controllable number of taxpayers per unit which were being multiplied every month with new businesses emerging in the State, Association honorary president T. Venkateshwarlu said.

He said the initiative had increased the responsibility of the employees and assured that they would reciprocate by fetching proportionate and even more revenue to the government in the coming days.