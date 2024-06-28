GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹18 lakh lost by techie in parcel scam saved by alert constable handling NCRP portal

Realising the con the victim lodged a complaint and with the help of the duty police constable get the bank to block the transaction

Published - June 28, 2024 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A constable handling the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) was able to stop the fraudulent transaction of ₹18 lakh in a parcel scam. It took the officer 11 minutes to save the money lost by the software engineer from Amberpet who fell prey to the scam on Thursday. 

The victim, a 31-year-old techie, received a call from a person impersonating the FedEx courier agency stating that someone used his Aadhaar card to transport illegal drugs from Mumbai to Iran and was told to contact Mumbai Cyber Crime via Skype. They made him believe that he needs to transfer funds as a process of verification to the Ministry of Finance, assuring that it would be reversed. 

“Believing their version, the victim transferred  ₹18 lakh from his bank account before realising the fraud. He then reached out to the Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad at 6.58 p.m. on Thursday and met duty constable N. Srikanth Naik, who looks after the NCRP Portal of Hyderabad. A complaint was registered on the NCRP portal and was escalated with the victim’s bank and to the suspect bank, who promptly responded to his request and at about 07.09 p.m. they blocked the transaction for the whole amount,” explained the official.

